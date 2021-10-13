Business Break
Cooler Days Ahead for the Weekend

Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We didn’t see any big changes in the weather as we started out this Wednesday. We had some fog in the morning, giving way to a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures in the afternoon. Expect Thursday and Friday to be very similar, with no chance for any rain, a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. this weekend, we will have a big weather change in the form of a fall cold front. It will bring us a few showers early Saturday, then we will expect rapid clearing later in the day and on Sunday. Cooler, drier weather will follow, with highs in the 70s for Sunday and early next week, and lows down in the 40s and low 50s. It will be a fantastic taste of true fall weather with temperatures even running below average for a little bit. Our next chances for rain beyond that don’t come into the forecast until late next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

