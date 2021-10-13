Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the man killed in a triple shooting Tuesday evening in Columbus.

41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. at the Piedmont ER. Authorities say he was shot and killed near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 47th Street.

Two other people were shot nearby. No suspects have been arrested.

