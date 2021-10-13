Business Break
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the man killed in a triple shooting Tuesday evening in Columbus.

41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. at the Piedmont ER. Authorities say he was shot and killed near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 47th Street.

Two other people were shot nearby. No suspects have been arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

