Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in the Chattahoochee Valley are driving around frustrated looking for gas as many stations have bagged their pumps waiting for more gasoline to be delivered.

News Leader 9 wants to remind people not to panic buy. A Georgia AAA spokeswoman tells News Leader 9 things should be back to normal pretty soon.

“If we don’t have gas, what are we supposed to do? We can’t get to our jobs. We can’t get to the doctor’s offices,” said Columbus resident Marilyn Amato.

Across Columbus, residents patiently waiting in line to fill up their tank.

“I guess I’m going to try Phenix City,” said Amato. “I go to church down there.”

AAA says Columbus is the only city in Georgia where this outage is happening.

“I wouldn’t say it happens all too often but when it does, it shows how unprepared the community is to deal with that,” said Phenix City resident Leonard Gates.

Several gas stations in Columbus have plastic bags on pumps, signs up letting drivers know what type of gas their out of, or caution tape around the pumps. However, one gas delivery truck driver News Leader 9 spoke with says don’t panic, there are still several other service stations with plenty of gas.

As for what’s causing the outage -- AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters says a pipeline leak is to blame. Waiters says that pipeline runs through Texas, Alabama and parts of Georgia.

“The plantation pipeline, actually had a leak a week ago and was down,” said Waiters. “However, they are up and running, but it takes at least 10 days kind of after they get the pipeline running for supplies to get back to normal.”

With that in mind, Waiters says it will only take another week or two for fuel levels to get back to normal.

“Please please please don’t panic buy because it’s an outage, remember, not a shortage, which means the fuel is there and it’s coming,” said Waiters. “We just got to get it to you.”

Waiters also said a truck driver shortage is also making the issue worse and it’s also impacting North Carolina.

