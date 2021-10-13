Business Break
GBI adds new charge for man accused of killing Alamo police officer, makes 2 new arrests in connection

According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.(WRDW)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALAMO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has added a new charge against the man accused of shooting and killing an Alamo police officer over the weekend.

Damien Ferguson has been charged on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with Bias Motivated Intimidation of First Responders, related to the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison. Ferguson was already charged with murder and aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident.

Also arrested on Wednesday was Asia Kinsey, 24, of Alamo. Kinsey has been charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts. Kinsey’s arrest is for a threatening social media post she made on October 9 relating to this investigation.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Charlotte Ferguson, 45, of Alamo was arrested and charged with Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal. Charlotte Ferguson is the sister of Damien Ferguson.

Charlotte Ferguson was taken to the Crisp County Jail and Asia Kinsey was taken to the Truetlen County Jail. Damien Ferguson remains in the Laurens County Jail.

The GBI says this investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478.374.6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1.800.597.TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app.

