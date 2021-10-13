LaGrange police seeking public’s help in solving 2011 cold case

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a decade-old cold case.

Authorities say Freddie Lee Holmes, Jr. was murdered in the 700 block of Revis Street on June 5, 2011. A review of the cold case homicide investigation was completed today.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Duke at 706-883-2601 or via email at aduke@lagrangega.org. You can also contact the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

