Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - Meteorologist Lauren Linahan would agree the best part of a fair is petting all the animals.

Lauren chatted with Greg about Yondu the lemur at the Georgia National Fair in Perry. But before we get to showing you pictures of Yondu - let it be noted that Lauren thought he was at cat when she first saw him...

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms(Source: WTVM)
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms(Source: WTVM)
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms(Source: WTVM)

Yondu is a 3-year-old ring-tailed lemur. Eudora Farms’ animals are born and bred in the U.S., however, lemurs are from Madagascar. Yep, just like the movie!

Eudora Farms has an interactive exhibit for adults and children to learn more about conservation and preservation for the animals.

Eudora Farms is based in Salley, South Carolina - however, the petting zoo makes an appearance every year at the Georgia National Fair.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

