Meteorologist Lauren Linahan visits the livestock exhibit

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - Oftentimes we can have a cold glass of milk or indulge in a juicy hamburger, but not really think about how the food got to our table.

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan checked out the livestock exhibit and spoke with Gary Black, Commissioner of Agriculture at the Georgia National Fair to see what more we can learn about the process of bringing the farm to the table.

You can even visit calves and piglets at the baby barn located near the North entrance of the fair!

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.0

