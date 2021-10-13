Business Break
New city resource kiosks implemented at local recreation centers

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Citizens in certain areas can now go to their local recreational center to find out important information.

The city has implemented city resource centers in certain areas in the city. The computer kiosk holds valuable information about employment, housing, transportation, Health/ Medical, legal and food resources.

Director of Parks and recreation Holli Browder says she saw a need to get information like this out to areas where people were having trouble getting access to it.

These have been up since the beginning of August. The kiosks are available at the following recreation centers:

• Gallops Senior Center

• Frank Chester Rec Center (Super Center and Senior Center)

• Fluellen Rec Center

• 29th Street Rec Center

Browder says they are looking to expand the locations of these kiosk wherever they are needed.

