Opelika man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika man on several child pornography charges.

On June 21, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an individual in Lee County accessing and downloading child sex abuse materials.

Investigators then began a three-month investigation which yielded a suspect.

On October 8, Sheriff’s investigators arrested 47-year-old Titus Jonathan Roberts, of Opelika, at his residence. Roberts was charged with 22 counts of possession of child pornography.

Roberts posted a $220,000 bond on October 9. It is anticipated that Roberts’ case will be set to go before a Lee County grand jury in the near future.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

