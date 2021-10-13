RiverCenter officials warn of musical ticket scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While you may be excited to check out Broadway here in Columbus, officials want you to be aware of fake tickets being sold.

The Musical “Waitress” is happening at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. This comes after an 18 month hiatus.

However, it is important to pay attention to where and from who you purchase your tickets. Officials say some people are getting caught up in a scam.

“Those third party sellers are taking advantage of people by actually buying tickets from us at our regular reasonable pretty low prices and then putting them on the internet as if they’re coming form the rivercenter at sometimes three or four times to amount they are at the box office. It will be the most attended event in the theater since we’ve closed,” said Norman Easterbrook, Director of RiverCenter.

Tickets are still being sold for this week’s show. You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.