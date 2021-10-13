Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sailor who lost limbs in crash nears end of globe-crossing solo voyage

By Jim Mendoza and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of accomplishing something no other recreational sailor has ever done.

“There’s a lot of things I didn’t expect,” he told KHNL. “I didn’t expect to sail around the world by myself.”

Circumnavigating the globe solo would be a remarkable feat for an able-bodied person, but it’s even more impressive in his case. Reynolds is a double amputee.

“It was Oct. 18, so it’s almost the anniversary of this accident, which I tend to celebrate every year because I survived it,” he said.

In 2008, a drunken driver slammed head-on into his Reynolds’ motorcycle. He lost his left arm and leg, and was ruined financially.

Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the...
Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the world. The double amputee has sailed more then 35,000 miles and been to 36 countries in his seven-year odyssey.(Courtesy: Dustin Reynolds)

After a long physical rehabilitation, he sank the little finances he had left into a dream and a boat.

“I sold my two businesses and I bought a $12,000 sailboat and taught myself to sail off of YouTube and books, and then took off,” he said.

He walks on a prosthetic leg and has adapted to life with one hand. His boat isn’t specially designed for a disabled person. To raise the sail, he uses his teeth like others use a second hand.

“I use my teeth a lot,” he said.

When Reynolds completes his solo journey later this month or early next month, he will complete a seven-year journey in which he has logged over 35,000 miles and been to 36 countries.

“Showing up by myself with one arm and one leg, people are naturally curious. They usually take me in right away,” he said.

Crowdfunding kept his odyssey afloat. Grit keeps him going. The 43-year-old has sailed through storms, scared off boat pirates and gone swimming with dolphins.

“One day a whale shark swam right up to my boat. I jumped in and swam with him for about half an hour,” he said.

Reynolds is on the island of Nuku Hiwa in French Polynesia, preparing for the final 2,000 miles of his journey to the Big Island.

“Once I got through the Panama Canal into the Pacific Ocean, I started to realize that I was close to home,” he said.

After his record-setting solo-sail ends in Kona, Reynolds plans to write a book about his amazing adventure.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Big boost for Social Security benefits as inflation rises
LaGrange police seeking public’s help in solving 2011 cold case
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case
William Shatner talks to Jeff Bezos about the experience of going to space.
William Shatner: Going to space profound experience
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space