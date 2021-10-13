Suspended DA Mark Jones pleads not guilty during arraignment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones went before a judge Tuesday to formally plead not guilty.

The charges stacked against Jones in his latest legal troubles include bribery and attempting to influence a witness.

“I think once the jury hears the full facts of the case and watches the videos associated with it - that they’re going to exonerate mister Jones and laugh the case out of court again,” said Chris Breault, defense attorney.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly tried to influence a lead investigator on a case to say something in court that would upgrade Elijiah Farrel’s charges from manslaughter to murder for the death of 18-year-old Sara Holtrop.

The document goes on to say that a body cam captured the 10-minute conversation outside of a club in Uptown Columbus with the police officer.

“You know, I’ve seen the evidence. I’ve seen the videos and this is another fake case. Another b-s case, however you want to put it. And I would not accept this. I would not agree to defend him or anyone else if I did not believe he was innocent,” Jones’ attorney said.

According to the court document, Jones is also accused of offering two assistant district attorneys $1,000 bonuses - one for securing a murder conviction and the other for announcing a case was ready for trial when it was not.

“We’ll see them in court November 8 and somebody’s going to lose their job and it’s either going to be Mister Jones or somebody else involved in this.” said Breault.

Jones’ Attorney, Chris Breault, is also named in the court documents. He allegedly reached out to a witness in a murder case to help the district attorney convince a witness to testify.

The court filings say in part, “Jones is doing whatever he can to attain murder convictions, regardless of the law or ethics.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.