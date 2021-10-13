Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside

Latest News

FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home
A massive sea turtle was released back into the ocean.
Watch a massive sea turtle released back into the ocean after being stranded on Cape Cod
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
WTVM Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki tries southern fair food for first time
WTVM Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki tries southern fair food for first time