West Central Health District to offer free rides to local health departments(Source: West Central Health District)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District is offering free rides to people, no matter where you are in their district.

Spokesperson for the Columbus Health Department, Pamela Kirkland, tells us they are offering free rides to the health department through Uber.

She says, all people have to do is call the Health Department’s call center and they will set you up with the service. Kirkland adds, the only service they will not be able to accommodate is COVID-19 testing.

“Not all services are available at all health departments. Columbus has the dental clinic for the District, so if you wanted to get a teeth cleaning or x-ray, or exam you would need to come to Columbus for that. You want make sure the service that you’re coming for is provided at the Health Department,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland adds, as long as an Uber driver is available, they are willing to transport to any health department in their district even if you live in a separate city. She tells us the hope is for the service to last a few months.

For more information on the program, call 706-653-6613.

