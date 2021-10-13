WTVM Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki greets sea lions at the Georgia National Fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s better than having a greeting with the fairground sea lions? Fairgoers will argue not much.

The splash pools are ready and cooling off the sea lions while Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki checked in on their progress with Sea Lion Splash Manager Jimmy Earheart.

You can find the sealions towards the back left of the fair as you come in through the Main entrance.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.