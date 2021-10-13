Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki greets sea lions at the Georgia National Fair

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s better than having a greeting with the fairground sea lions? Fairgoers will argue not much.

The splash pools are ready and cooling off the sea lions while Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki checked in on their progress with Sea Lion Splash Manager Jimmy Earheart.

You can find the sealions towards the back left of the fair as you come in through the Main entrance.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

Latest News

Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosts breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosts breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Opelika man arrested on multiple child pornography charges
Opelika man arrested on multiple child pornography charges
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan chats with Greg and Yondu the lemur of Eudora Farms
West Central Health District to offer free rides to local health departments
West Central Health District to offer free rides to local health departments