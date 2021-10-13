WTVM Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki tries southern fair food for first time

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s fair season in the south and if we’re being honest - we’re really going for the cute animals and the delicious food.

News Leader 9 is at live at the Georgia National Fair today, and with that, we had to take full advantage of the corndogs and funnel cakes!

Our meteorologist, Radek Przygodzki, was born in Poland and raised in Connecticut. Yes, he’s had fair food, but he hasn’t had southern fair food.

So we gave him three staples of a southern fair: a turkey leg, roasted corn and fried oreos. He chose to have a Dr. Pepper to “cleanse” the palet between each tasting.

First up on Radek’s lunchtime sampling was the turkey leg. Radek gave the turkey leg a 7 out of 10. He said the size of the turkey leg was huge, and in the north, they have chicken legs - never turkey legs. However, he’d eat it again.

Next, he took a bite of the roasted corn. The roasted corn was his favorite out of the three food items. As Meteorologist Lauren Linahan would say, much like Baby Bear’s porridge, he thought it was seasoned just right - no other seasonings necessary.

Last but not least: fried oreos. Radek described the oreos as “moist” - not our favorite choice of word - but a good way to describe them.

All in all - he gave the total tasting experience at 8 out of 10. So that’s a win in our southern hearts.

Watch Radek’s full tasting here:

The Georgia National Fair is in Perry through Sunday, October 17 - and make sure to try some of the delcious treats!

