Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A local barbecue restaurant in the Chattahoochee Valley is permanently closing.

Papa’s Que and Stew is located right off of Highway 50 in Lanett and has been feeding the Valley barbecue for 14 years.

Known for their 100-year-old Brunswick stew and smoked meats, the business says they’re the “real deal.”

However, the BBQ joint will be closing next Friday, according to a post on Papa’s Que Facebook page.

Due to price increases on Everything and the current administration....... Papa’s Que & Stew will be closing down for good on Friday, October 22, 2021. We have tried to stay open as long as we could but we cannot fight the current administration. We THANK ALL OUR CUSTOMERS OVER THE LAST 14 YEARS. THIS Breaks our hearts but we have no choice. We will be smoking all the meat we have next week and making stew. Once it’s all gone, We’re gone. Yes, WE are heartbroken.

Papa’s Que is located at 804 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lanett - for those who want one last bite or who have never given Papa’s Que a try!

