Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A local barbecue restaurant in the Chattahoochee Valley is permanently closing.
Papa’s Que and Stew is located right off of Highway 50 in Lanett and has been feeding the Valley barbecue for 14 years.
Known for their 100-year-old Brunswick stew and smoked meats, the business says they’re the “real deal.”
However, the BBQ joint will be closing next Friday, according to a post on Papa’s Que Facebook page.
Papa’s Que is located at 804 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lanett - for those who want one last bite or who have never given Papa’s Que a try!
