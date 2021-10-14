Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new medicine to treat COVID-19 could be on the way.

The U.S. government is starting to review Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail for full approval.

The drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review application. The treatment currently has emergency use authorization.

Regeneron wants full approval to treat patients infected with the virus who are not in the hospital.

The FDA has given the company a target action date of April 13, but it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the drug before then.

Regeneron says it is also planning to submit another application later this year that focuses on the treatment of hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Suspect in custody after shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies

Latest News

Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes officially has a set court date.
Former Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes court date set
Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a...
Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
LIVE: Biden discusses pandemic response; FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
Butterball recalls ground turkey products
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate