Former Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes court date set

Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes officially has a set court date.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes officially has a set court date.

Hughes will appear in court on November 9 at 1:30 p.m. CST at the Colbert County Courthouse.

In September, Hughes filed a motion requesting to avoid jail time and serve his time in a community corrections program. That request was denied.

In June 2021, Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury and using his public office for personal gain.

He faces 10 months in jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

