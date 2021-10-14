Business Break
Advertisement

Incarcerated capital murder suspect for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested a capital murder suspect after he attacked an inmate in the Russell County Jail.

Harris was already incarcerated for capital murder when he assaulted another inmate.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2020, 27-year-old Harris, also known as Muck Hussein, was arrested for outstanding capital murder warrants for the murder of Edward Love. Love was shot and killed on Nov. 7 in front of the 700 block of King Dr. in Phenix City while he sat in his vehicle.

Montracious Devon Harris was arrested October 12 for attempted murder.

