Just a Couple More Days Before Fall Returns!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Through the end of the work week, warm and dry weather will persist with some patchy fog possible in the mornings and then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoons. Highs will run in the mid 80s through Friday before the cold front heads our way on Saturday. Before the front arrives during the afternoon, a few showers will be possible early Saturday, but the rain should not have much of an impact on your weekend plans with less than a tenth of an inch expected. The weather will turn breezy, sunny, and cool late Saturday with temperatures falling back down into the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday morning – a chilly trend that will continue through early next week. So, look forward to having coffee on the porch this weekend! The weather should stay dry through the middle of next week with highs comfortably in the 70s each afternoon. We may eventually see some rain back in the forecast by late next week, but no guarantee at this time.

