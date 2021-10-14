Keep Columbus Beautiful, Better Business Bureau hosting community paper shred event

Business Break
Keep Columbus Beautiful, Better Business Bureau holds annual shred event
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful and the Better Business Bureau are partnering to host a free paper shredding event for the community.

According to officials, shred days are great opportunities to protect your identity while properly disposing of personal documents such as old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.

The paper shred event will take place on October 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Columbus Technical College parking lot at 928 Manchester Expy.

This is a drive-thru event and citizens are asked to remain in their vehicles, and place all documents in the backseat or trunk for easy access.

Please make sure items are free from the following: metal, ring binders, plastics and cardboard.

