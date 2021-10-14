Litter issues causing growing concern among Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Littering appears to be a growing problem. Some people in Columbus say it’s getting out of hand.

These days, some Columbus roads and sidewalks are filled with trash. However, City Councilwoman Toiya Tucker says it wasn’t always like this.

“We had a lot of community pride. You would rarely see litter on the ground,” said Tucker.

What some call a growing litter problem has grabbed people’s attention, prompting business owners like Al Barber to come up with ways to take matters into his own hands.

“It’s going to take a community wide effort, we need to get the high school’s. We need to get every individual interested in helping clean the city on board,” said Barber.

Tucker says the City has already made changes to prevent the trash troubles from getting even worse.

“Back in June, the City updated the litter ordinance. The litter fine now, well it’s a thousand dollars,” said Tucker.

But Barber says that’s not enough.

“They’ve made every effort I know of to clean it up, but they go clean it up and it’s right back out there. The problem is deeper than people throwing trash out the window,” said Barber.

City leaders like Tucker say there are ways people can end the litter problem and that’s by reporting citizens you see littering.

“Another citizen can report you can be fined through that means.”

Accountability to help clean up Columbus, according to Tucker, who also says the city is partnering with Keep Columbus Beautiful, an organization geared towards beautifying the Fountain city.

“And that’s called the Columbus Litter League where we go out and pick up trash as a community,” said Tucker.

City Council Woman Toiya Tucker says if you see someone littering, report them.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.