Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Litter issues causing growing concern among Columbus residents

Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Littering appears to be a growing problem. Some people in Columbus say it’s getting out of hand.

These days, some Columbus roads and sidewalks are filled with trash. However, City Councilwoman Toiya Tucker says it wasn’t always like this.

“We had a lot of community pride. You would rarely see litter on the ground,” said Tucker.

What some call a growing litter problem has grabbed people’s attention, prompting business owners like Al Barber to come up with ways to take matters into his own hands.

“It’s going to take a community wide effort, we need to get the high school’s. We need to get every individual interested in helping clean the city on board,” said Barber.

Tucker says the City has already made changes to prevent the trash troubles from getting even worse.

“Back in June, the City updated the litter ordinance. The litter fine now, well it’s a thousand dollars,” said Tucker.

But Barber says that’s not enough.

“They’ve made every effort I know of to clean it up, but they go clean it up and it’s right back out there. The problem is deeper than people throwing trash out the window,” said Barber.

City leaders like Tucker say there are ways people can end the litter problem and that’s by reporting citizens you see littering.

“Another citizen can report you can be fined through that means.”

Accountability to help clean up Columbus, according to Tucker, who also says the city is partnering with Keep Columbus Beautiful, an organization geared towards beautifying the Fountain city.

“And that’s called the Columbus Litter League where we go out and pick up trash as a community,” said Tucker.

City Council Woman Toiya Tucker says if you see someone littering, report them.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

Latest News

Columbus police warn of phone scam targeting convenience stores
Columbus police warn of phone scam targeting convenience stores
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan visits the livestock exhibit
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan visits the livestock exhibit
New city resource kiosks implemented at local recreation centers
New city resource kiosks implemented at local recreation centers
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus