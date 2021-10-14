Business Break
Local community center hosting food and clothes drive

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays begin to roll in, local community organizations are reaching out to the public for donations and help to make every child’s holiday a special one.

First Choice Motivational Center, located on Buena Vista Rd., is hosting a food and clothes giveaway this Saturday.

At the giveaway they are accepting money, donations and clothes for children.

Pastor Patrick Leonard of First Choice Motivational Center says he hopes the event can bring the community together and help slow down the violence in that area.

“It’s outreach. We are tired of the violence in our communities. It’s occurring at an excessive rate. It’s been astronomical numbers of death amongst our young people and we just have to make a difference,” said Leonard.

On Saturday, they will also be accepting toy donation for Toys for Tots and people will be able to sign up for the Christmas toy drive.

The event will also have a $1 raffle ticket giveaway and prizes will be given at the Faith Chapel Ministries also located at 3360 Buena Vista Road at 11:00 a.m.

