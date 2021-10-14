Business Break
Muscogee Co. residents will vote on SPLOST during special election

By Roslyn Giles
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County taxpayers are preparing to make a big decision at the ballot box. On the line is an extra penny tax for new construction and renovations on city government projects. The total price tag- $400 million.

There are about a dozen projects slated to be included in the $400 million proposed sales tax referendum.

The biggest ticket item is for a new judicial building. It would cost $200 million, replacing the aging Columbus Government Center to house courts and offices for judges, sheriffs, DA and public defenders.

Then there’s $44 million for public safety. Upgrading fire, police and emergency medical vehicles are included along with renovating three fire stations and replacing one.

We hit the streets to get voter reaction.

”Yes because we need to do some kind of improvements to this city to so we can bring more people to Columbus,” said one Columbus resident.

“Columbus needs everything we can give to support Columbus,” said another resident.

“I’ve lived here all my life I’m so much for supporting our Columbus community. I will vote for the SPLOST,” exclaimed another.

We did not come across anyone who is against the project, but that doesn’t mean there’s no opposition to the tax.

The Civic Center also made the capital projects list with $5 million to replace the roof and sound system.

If the SPLOST passes on November 2, the sales tax will go from 8% to 9% for 9 months. After 9 months, the sales tax will go back to 8% unless citizens decide to support TSPLOST in 2022. If the citizens vote “Yes” to TSPLOST in 2022, the sales tax will continue at 9%.

If voters approve the measure, the tax would go into effect April 1, 2022.

