Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out on attack on MCSO deputy early Thursday morning

Sheriff Countryman told News Leader 9 the deputy was in surgery Thursday morning but is expected to be ok.
By James Giles
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says things could have been a lot worse for one of his deputies Thursday morning, but he’s glad that narrative is not the case.

According to Countryman, the deputy was on his way into work from his home in Phenix City when 31-year-old Jasmine Richardson just targeted the deputy for no reason when he pulled up alongside side the deputy’s car and just fired multiple shots. According to Phenix City Police Department, the deputy was struck once in the head, but is expected to be OK.

“I’m just grateful for the Sheriff’s Office family that we have. I didn’t know whether to cry, to hug the deputy but I wanted to lay eyes on him this morning, to make sure, he was good,” said Countryman. “Someone pulled next to him and just started firing into his vehicle. Although he committed a cowardly act, he turned himself in.”

Police said, the suspect, 31-year-Jasmine Richardson, ran away from the scene into some nearby woods, after crashing into a separate vehicle. According to Phenix City police, he’s being charged with attempted murder, assault first degree, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

Audrey McCormick told News Leader 9, she was getting ready to take her nephew, Eli Berry, to school, but they couldn’t get out of their apartment complex parking lot due to the wide area of the crime scene.

“I woke up about 5:45 this morning, I heard about two shots.”, said Berry.

“I saw a truck sideways across the road, glass was all over the road,” said McCormick. “It scared me a little bit, especially when they told me the shooter was on the loose.”

The sheriff says, with the loss of other deputies just within the last few weeks, from various situations, and now this seemingly random, brazen act of violence against one of their own, it gets tough around the office.

“I pray a lot, and I seek wisdom from God, and that’s the only way I can get through this, because it hasn’t been easy, it just hasn’t been easy,” said Countryman.

According to police, Jasmine Richardson will be held at the Russell County Jail until he can go before a judge.

Sheriff Countryman told News Leader 9 the deputy was in surgery Thursday morning but is expected to be OK. It’s unclear, at this time, what Richardson’s motive was.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
UPDATE: Suspect charged following shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies

Latest News

‘No Shame Theater’ returns to the Springer Opera House
‘No Shame Theater’ returns to the Springer Opera House
Muscogee Co. residents will vote on SPLOST during special election
Muscogee Co. residents will vote on SPLOST during special election
Local community center hosting food and clothes drive
Local community center hosting food and clothes drive
Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close