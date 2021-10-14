Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out on attack on MCSO deputy early Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says things could have been a lot worse for one of his deputies Thursday morning, but he’s glad that narrative is not the case.

According to Countryman, the deputy was on his way into work from his home in Phenix City when 31-year-old Jasmine Richardson just targeted the deputy for no reason when he pulled up alongside side the deputy’s car and just fired multiple shots. According to Phenix City Police Department, the deputy was struck once in the head, but is expected to be OK.

“I’m just grateful for the Sheriff’s Office family that we have. I didn’t know whether to cry, to hug the deputy but I wanted to lay eyes on him this morning, to make sure, he was good,” said Countryman. “Someone pulled next to him and just started firing into his vehicle. Although he committed a cowardly act, he turned himself in.”

Police said, the suspect, 31-year-Jasmine Richardson, ran away from the scene into some nearby woods, after crashing into a separate vehicle. According to Phenix City police, he’s being charged with attempted murder, assault first degree, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

Audrey McCormick told News Leader 9, she was getting ready to take her nephew, Eli Berry, to school, but they couldn’t get out of their apartment complex parking lot due to the wide area of the crime scene.

“I woke up about 5:45 this morning, I heard about two shots.”, said Berry.

“I saw a truck sideways across the road, glass was all over the road,” said McCormick. “It scared me a little bit, especially when they told me the shooter was on the loose.”

The sheriff says, with the loss of other deputies just within the last few weeks, from various situations, and now this seemingly random, brazen act of violence against one of their own, it gets tough around the office.

“I pray a lot, and I seek wisdom from God, and that’s the only way I can get through this, because it hasn’t been easy, it just hasn’t been easy,” said Countryman.

According to police, Jasmine Richardson will be held at the Russell County Jail until he can go before a judge.

Sheriff Countryman told News Leader 9 the deputy was in surgery Thursday morning but is expected to be OK. It’s unclear, at this time, what Richardson’s motive was.

