‘No Shame Theater’ returns to the Springer Opera House
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, after an 18-month hiatus, No Shame Theater will return Friday, November 6 in the Springer Saloon.
No Shame Theater is a late-night, uncensored event in which performers get five minutes to express themselves through music, comedy, rap, rants, and stand-up comedy.
No Shame Theater is an 18 and up event.
Admission is $5 for audiences as well as performers. Face masks and temperature checks are required.
For more information, visit the No Shame Theater page on Facebook (@noshametheatre) and @noshamecolumbus on Instagram.
