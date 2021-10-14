‘No Shame Theater’ returns to the Springer Opera House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, after an 18-month hiatus, No Shame Theater will return Friday, November 6 in the Springer Saloon.

No Shame Theater is a late-night, uncensored event in which performers get five minutes to express themselves through music, comedy, rap, rants, and stand-up comedy.

No Shame Theater is an 18 and up event.

Admission is $5 for audiences as well as performers. Face masks and temperature checks are required.

For more information, visit the No Shame Theater page on Facebook (@noshametheatre) and @noshamecolumbus on Instagram.

