One More Warm Day; Cold Front On the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, don’t expect any major changes to our forecast with some foggy conditions in the morning and a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, but this will be the last really warm day we will see for a little while as we get ready for our big weather pattern change. A cold front will be moving in by Saturday morning, bringing some isolated showers to the area before the lunch hour. Conditions will turn sunny, breezy, and cooler for the afternoon, and that’s the weather that will stick around through early next week with highs generally in the low to mid 70s through Tuesday with lows in the 40s and 50s. Look for an increase in clouds by mid-week with temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. We will look for a chance of rain with our next cold front going into Thursday and Friday, but we’ll fine-tune things as we get closer and understand more about how the rain coverage will play out.

