Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A rally was held near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.

A growing crowd estimated to be several dozen could be seen on the News4 Alfacam from the top of the hospital.

A flyer circulating on social media encouraged people to take part in the event Thursday afternoon.

A flyer is circulating on social media asking people to rally against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. (NONE)

News4 reached out to Flowers Hospital about the protest. They released the following statement:

“Currently, Flowers Hospital has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. We require the masking of all providers and individuals in a healthcare setting. A majority of our caregivers have chosen -- and some are continuing to choose -- to be vaccinated. To ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues and others, last month we began routine COVID-19 testing of all unvaccinated hospital and clinic staff. We will work to comply with the President’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers and are awaiting further guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) about its implementation.”

