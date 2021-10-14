Business Break
Advertisement

Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital

Hospital issues statement saying they do not have a vaccine mandate.
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A rally was held near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.

A growing crowd estimated to be several dozen could be seen on the News4 Alfacam from the top of the hospital.

A flyer circulating on social media encouraged people to take part in the event Thursday afternoon.

A flyer is circulating on social media asking people to rally against vaccine mandates for...
A flyer is circulating on social media asking people to rally against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.(NONE)
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care...
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.(Source: WTVY)
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care...
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care workers.(Source: WTVY)

News4 reached out to Flowers Hospital about the protest. They released the following statement:

“Currently, Flowers Hospital has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. We require the masking of all providers and individuals in a healthcare setting. A majority of our caregivers have chosen -- and some are continuing to choose -- to be vaccinated. To ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues and others, last month we began routine COVID-19 testing of all unvaccinated hospital and clinic staff. We will work to comply with the President’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers and are awaiting further guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) about its implementation.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

