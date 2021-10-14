Business Break
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, last seen one month ago

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

37-year-old Theresia Annie Williams was last seen on September 19. Williams is known in the following areas: North Lee Street and adjacent neighborhoods, Browns Mill Pond off of Highway 27 East in Americus, and Society Street in Albany.

Williams has brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 5′6″ tall.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

