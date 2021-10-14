Business Break
WTVM News Leader 9 broadcasts at the Georgia National Fair

WTVM broadcasts live from the Georgia National Fair
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9′s team took over at the Georgia National Fair on Wednesday, October 8.

The crew had a true fair experience - with lots of food, animals and of course checking out the games!

Meteorologists Lauren Linahan and Radek Przygodzki spent the afternoon playing with sea lions, piglets and calves. As well as indulging on foods like corndogs, fried Oreos and old fashioned root beer!

And Barbara and Derek spent the evening hanging out with snakes, talking and walking trees, racing pigs and enjoying the sunset over the fair - and of course eating funnel cakes and pickle pizza!

All in all, we give the day a huge high 9!

Check out pictures from our day below:

The Georgia National Fair is open through Sunday, October 17!

