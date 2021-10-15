Business Break
Auburn Heritage Association hosts Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour(Source: Pine Hill Cemetery, Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Heritage Association will host the Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour tonight, October 15. They’ve been doing this the last two decades in Auburn’s oldest cemetery.

Local volunteers dress up as famous residents buried in the cemetery...telling their stories and giving a little history. This year’s characters include:

  • World War II General - Lewis Pick
  • Auburn’s first artist - Alice Holifield
  • Slave-turned-entrepreneur - Gatsy Rice
  • World War I hero - Arthur Thigpen

“This event enables us on the Auburn Heritage Association to do what we can to try to teach Auburn’s history we have buried in this cemetery,” said Sam Hendrix, Auburn Heritage Association board member. “Some of the founders of Auburn, people who were affiliated with the university from the earliest days and people who ran businesses who were active in churches here in town and schools.”

The event begins at 6:30 and ends at 8:30 CST tonight.

