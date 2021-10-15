Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University, Tuskegee University to host fall scrimmage game, benefits Miracle League of East Alabama

Auburn University and Tuskegee University will host a fall scrimmage game Friday, October 15.
Auburn University and Tuskegee University will host a fall scrimmage game Friday, October 15.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University and Tuskegee University will host a fall scrimmage game Friday, October 15.

The game is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. in Plainsman Park located in Auburn.

All proceeds will benefit the Miracle League of East Alabama.

The Miracle League of East Alabama is a non-profit organization, that gives players the opportunity to get out on the field and enjoy playing the game of baseball as a team member in an organized league.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
UPDATE: Suspect charged following shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
Incarcerated capital murder suspect for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.
Incarcerated capital murder suspect arrested for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.
Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out on attack on MCSO deputy early Thursday morning
Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out on attack on MCSO deputy early Thursday morning

Latest News

Woman arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
Auburn woman arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
Dinius Park now open in Auburn
Dinius Park now open in Auburn
Troup County School System
Troup Co. schools announce 2022-2023 nominations for Teacher of the Year
Auburn Heritage Association hosts Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour
Auburn Heritage Association hosts Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour