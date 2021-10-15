Auburn University, Tuskegee University to host fall scrimmage game, benefits Miracle League of East Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University and Tuskegee University will host a fall scrimmage game Friday, October 15.

The game is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. in Plainsman Park located in Auburn.

All proceeds will benefit the Miracle League of East Alabama.

The Miracle League of East Alabama is a non-profit organization, that gives players the opportunity to get out on the field and enjoy playing the game of baseball as a team member in an organized league.

