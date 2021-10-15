Business Break
Auburn woman arrested for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a woman on felony warrants.

On Oct. 13, Auburn police arrested 19-year-old Ashanae Teonna Bowen, from Auburn, on felony warrants charging her with two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on March 7, when officers from the Auburn Police Division responded to a call of shots being fired in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive. While at the scene, officers located property that had been struck by gunfire.

Bowen was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, warrants were obtained for Bowen’s arrest. Police located Bowen and executed the warrants on Oct. 13.

Bowen was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $100,000 bond.

