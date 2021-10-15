Business Break
Columbus Districting Commission holds first redistricting meeting:

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A once in a decade event is now underway in Muscogee county. The process determines how residents in the county will be represented in the government.

Every ten years the Columbus Districting Commission meets up to redraw boundary lines in all 8 Muscogee County districts.

“Their responsibility is to determine and make sure there is an even balance of population in each one of those 8 districts,” Director of City Planning Rick Jones said.

The Columbus Director of City Planning Rick Jones says they do this by using the 2021 census data.

During the meeting they gave out a draft of the previous 2020 districting map the Commission was given during the meeting.

In the beginning of the meeting Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson swore in 14 new members to the redistricting committee.

“They are appointed by both the grand jury and council members to do just this important job,” Jones said.

Henderson said the meeting allowed for the new commissioners to ask questions and better understand their tasks.

“Today was an opportunity for our planning department to explain the process and give clarity to the individuals donating their time,” Henderson said.

Jones said the process will take several months in order to ensure districts are fairly drawn.

“It makes it a lot easier for our voter registration office in terms of keeping up with voters,” Jones said.

The meeting was open to the public and a few residents showed up. One of them was Denise Cambridge and she said she showed up to also learn more about the redistricting process as it pertains to education.

“Redistricting determines zoning, schools, as far as what schools students would attend how many students would be attending those particular schools,” Cambridge said.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 21st at 10:00 a.m.

