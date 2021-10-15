Business Break
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting that happened in May 2021.

On October 14, 20-year-old Zajaliq Riley was arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Devion Miley, according to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams.

On May 8, police responded to the 3100 block of Macon Road in Columbus in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Miley suffering gunshot wounds. Miley was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Riley is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and theft by taking.

