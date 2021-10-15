Dinius Park now open in Auburn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new park for families, friends and even pets is now open in Auburn!
Auburn Parks and Recreation’s newest amenity, Dinius Park, opened Friday, Oct. 15.
The 13-acre park is located at 1435 E. Glenn Ave. The park includes walking trails, small and large dog parks, a nature playground and a small pond. The park also has a restroom building.
Additional work will take place over the next few weeks - like adding a pavilion - but the park will remain open from sunrise until sunset.
