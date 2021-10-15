Exchange Club holds annual Foot-Long Hotdog Jamboree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Exchange Club of Columbus is holding its annual Foot-Long Hotdog Jamboree through Saturday, October 16.

Foot-longs are being served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wynnbrook Bapstist Church in Columbus. A hotdog meal is $7.50 and just a single hotdog is 6 dollars.

The Exchange Club has been doing the jamboree for over 60 years - last year was the only year they didn’t hold one due to the pandemic.

“I just want to reiterate that we appreciate the community,” said Betty Lindsey, President of the Exchange Club. “Without them coming out and supporting us, we would not be able to make the money we do - so we love the community.”

There are over 20 ladies that volunteered for the event from Damascus Way. The money they raise from this event will help on many projects - the major project being the prevention of child abuse.

The Exchange Club is a service organization throughout the United States and Puerto Rico - and began in Columbus in 1946.

