Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fall is Just Around the Corner Again!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have finally made it to the end of the work week, but the warm weather isn’t done with us just yet! Temperatures will still hang out in the 80s this afternoon under plentiful, humid sunshine. Before the cold front arrives tomorrow, a few isolated showers will be possible out ahead of it early tomorrow morning, but breezy conditions will take over for the afternoon as cooler and drier air settles back into the Valley. So, rain will not put a damper on your weekend plans – most of us will just end up staying dry! Sunday kicks-off a stretch of chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons with lows down in the upper 40s and low 50s and only in the 70s during the afternoon. Dry weather should persist under a mix of sun and clouds next week, though we could see another shot of rain ahead of our NEXT cold front by NEXT Friday. Still plenty of time to fine-tune that though. In the meantime, enjoy the return of fall this weekend!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
UPDATE: Suspect charged following shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
Incarcerated capital murder suspect for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.
Incarcerated capital murder suspect arrested for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, last seen one month ago
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, last seen one month ago

Latest News

Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
One More Warm Day; Cold Front On the Horizon
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Just a Couple More Days Before Fall Returns!