Fall is Just Around the Corner Again!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have finally made it to the end of the work week, but the warm weather isn’t done with us just yet! Temperatures will still hang out in the 80s this afternoon under plentiful, humid sunshine. Before the cold front arrives tomorrow, a few isolated showers will be possible out ahead of it early tomorrow morning, but breezy conditions will take over for the afternoon as cooler and drier air settles back into the Valley. So, rain will not put a damper on your weekend plans – most of us will just end up staying dry! Sunday kicks-off a stretch of chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons with lows down in the upper 40s and low 50s and only in the 70s during the afternoon. Dry weather should persist under a mix of sun and clouds next week, though we could see another shot of rain ahead of our NEXT cold front by NEXT Friday. Still plenty of time to fine-tune that though. In the meantime, enjoy the return of fall this weekend!

