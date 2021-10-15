Former NASA scientist visits upcoming graduates at Kendrick High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe visited Kendrick High School today.

Bowe is one of several speakers coming to East Columbus each month to expose Kendrick high students to the endless opportunities available after graduation.

Two of the event organizers say they hope seeing someone like Aisha Bowe, who’s even started a million dollar company, serves as motivation.

“You can do whatever you dream to be. You don’t have to make it grand,” said Tashee Singleton, CFO and COO of Let’s Grow Steam.

“You are bigger than your circumstances. You are bigger than your environment and we’re here to bring speakers that have overcome all types of challenges,” said Robbie Branscomb, CEO and Co-founder, Let’s Grow Steam.

Bowe will return to Columbus for the 5th annual Youth College and Career Expo, which Kendrick High School will host in 2022.

Kendrick High School was able to book her for today’s visit through their partnership with Albany State University.

