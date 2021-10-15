Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today soldiers and community members gathered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Fort Benning.

Today marked the 53rd year of the annual event at Fort Benning.

Columbus city councilwoman, and 15-year Army veteran, Mimi Woodson was a featured speaker at the event.

Woodson’s speech focused on “Esperanza” which means hope. Woodson says celebrating different cultures in the military is very important.

”We wear one uniform, but we come from all different cultures and diverse areas so it’s wonderful when the army celebrates our differences. It makes you feel even stronger as a family when you’re in the military,” said Woodson.

Woodson was honored for her hard work and dedication to Columbus and for her service to the military.

