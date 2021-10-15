Business Break
Midtown Inc. holds 10th annual Midtown Mingle event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Incorporated hosted it’s 10th annual midtown mingle event tonight at Lakebottom park.

This fundraiser event showcased the sponsors and community leaders in the midtown area. Tonight, they celebrated the business in midtown.

Many people from the community came out to mingle and make connections with various business owners in the community. Julio Portillo, Executive Director of Midtown Inc., says after the year we’ve had it’s great to be able to safely mingle with midtown businesses again.

‘’It’s great to have the support throughout the years it being the 10-year anniversary for us its very meaningful we are a young organization, and it shows the support the community has not just for Midtown as a community but also for Midtown Inc. as an organization and the work they we do within the community,” said Portillo.

While mingling and networking people were able to grab a bite of country’s barbecue while listening to some band music.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

