NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged in the shooting of a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy in Phenix City on Thursday morning while on the way to work.

WTVM Anchor Roslyn Giles spoke exclusively on the phone with the deputy to recall the details of the shooting. And although he doesn’t want his name released, he says he “wants everyone to know what a monster the gunman really is.”

He believes the gunman, identified as Jasmine Richardson, unloaded his gun on him. He says Richardson was leaving Post Ridge Apartments on 16th Ave. when he encountered him before the shooting.

He says he heard about 7 gunshots as he was driving to work on Sandfort Rd. Thursday morning around 5:45 a.m. One bullet hit him in the forehead and, miraculously, the bullet did not penetrate his skull.

He recalls seeing the suspect’s car flying past him heading towards Hwy. 280 on Sandfort Road and he could hear the tires screeching. Then the suspect, Jasmine Richardson, hit the curve too hard and overcorrected and then crashed his car.

The sheriff’s deputy says he didn’t even know he was shot following the shooting. He exited his car but noticed he felt a burning sensation on his skin. However, he noticed his vehicle was still moving so jumped back in his car to avoid an accident.

In the meantime, when the deputy got back out of his personal vehicle, a soldier in uniform approached him and asked if he was okay. The soldier noticed the deputy had blood on his face and then told him that he had a hole in his head. Another bystander on the scene called 911.

The deputy says when paramedics arrived, he was able to stand and talk with the EMTs with the bullet still in his head.

The deputy confirmed he was shot in the forehead however he has no brain damage and is home from the hospital after being released Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s deputy believes this was a case of mistaken identity, although it has not been confirmed by police. He says the gunman may have been targeting another person with the same vehicle, a midnight blue 1999 Crown Victoria with tinted windows.

Jasmine Richardson appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing and was denied bond for attempted murder, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Richardson is also charged with assault and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, a felony which carries 10 years total.

