OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property.

On October 11, Opelika police began investigating a third degree theft of property at the Best Buy located in Tiger Town.

Security camera video shows the male suspects enter the store at approximately 11:48 a.m. The first suspect can be seen wearing a white shirt and a black jacket while the second suspect is wearing a black hat, glasses, a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Opelika police searching for two theft suspects (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The suspects stole headphones and security cameras before leaving in a silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.