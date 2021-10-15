Business Break
Opelika police searching for two theft suspects

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property.

On October 11, Opelika police began investigating a third degree theft of property at the Best Buy located in Tiger Town.

Security camera video shows the male suspects enter the store at approximately 11:48 a.m. The first suspect can be seen wearing a white shirt and a black jacket while the second suspect is wearing a black hat, glasses, a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Opelika police searching for two theft suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft suspects(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The suspects stole headphones and security cameras before leaving in a silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

