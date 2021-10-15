Some Saturday AM Showers; Then Much Cooler for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weather will change in a big way as we get you ready for the weekend with a fall cold front approaching. A few showers are possible Saturday morning as the front moves in, but many folks will stay dry. After the lunch hour, clouds will be decreasing and conditions will be turning windy and cooler in the afternoon with highs only topping out in the mid 70s. Look for 40s and 50s to settle in for overnight lows going into Sunday and lasting through about Wednesday of next week with Monday and Tuesday mornings being the coolest with widespread 40s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower70s, and we’ll look for the mid to upper 70s to make a return by Tuesday and into Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing by midweek, and our next chance at a little rain should be next Friday when some isolated showers will be possible with the arrival of another front. That should pave the way for more dry and cool air to settle in by next weekend, but we will keep an eye on it for you!

