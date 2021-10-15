Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 9 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 9 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 9:

  • Carver at Troup
  • Shaw at Hardaway
  • Kendrick at Spencer
  • Eagle’s Landing Christian at Pacelli
  • Taylor County at Chattahoochee County
  • McIntosh at Harris County
  • Central at Dothan
  • Auburn at Smiths Station
  • Valley at Opelika
  • Eufaula at Russell County
  • Randolph County at Lanett
  • Springwood at Edgewood

