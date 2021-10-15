Troup Co. schools announce 2022-2023 nominations for Teacher of the Year

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System announced the 2022-2023 nominations for Teacher of the Year.

Nominees include educators in elementary, middle, high school, and college and career academy. Each school in the district chose the teacher they believed deserved that honor.

There are 25 teachers nominated. The nominees from each school are:

Berta Weathersbee Elementary School April Todd

Callaway Elementary School Ginger Bishop

Clearview Elementary School Rebecca Stewart

Ethel W. Kight Elementary School Samuel Sykes

Franklin Forest Elementary School Sabrina Barintine

Hillcrest Elementary School Alicia Bilbo

Hogansville Elementary School Katie King

Hollis Hand Elementary School Cindy Lanier

Long Cane Elementary School Amy Goodson

Rosemont Elementary School Caley Yeary

West Point Elementary School Chloe Bridges

Callaway Middle School Samantha Cotton

Callaway Middle School Christine Wicklund

Gardner Newman Middle School Monica Cameron

Gardner Newman Middle School Marcus Blandingburg

Long Cane Middle School Katina Ross

Long Cane Middle School Jeremy Cross

Callaway High School Shelby Holcomb

Callaway High School Justin Williams

LaGrange High School Rebecca Davis

LaGrange High School Jessica O’Neal

The HOPE Academy Tishana Hines

THINC College & Career Academy Jayne Pauley

Troup High School Judy Robinson

Troup High School Linda Wood

Three finalists will be selected - one representing elementary, middle and high school levels. Roughly ten professionals from the school system, community, and Partners in Education will be tapped to participate in a blind evaluation of their written applications.

The winner is expected to be named in March.

Last year’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for Troup County was Hannah Frady from Troup County High School.

