Troup Co. schools announce 2022-2023 nominations for Teacher of the Year

Troup County School System
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System announced the 2022-2023 nominations for Teacher of the Year.

Nominees include educators in elementary, middle, high school, and college and career academy. Each school in the district chose the teacher they believed deserved that honor.

There are 25 teachers nominated. The nominees from each school are:

  • Berta Weathersbee Elementary School April Todd
  • Callaway Elementary School Ginger Bishop
  • Clearview Elementary School Rebecca Stewart
  • Ethel W. Kight Elementary School Samuel Sykes
  • Franklin Forest Elementary School Sabrina Barintine
  • Hillcrest Elementary School Alicia Bilbo
  • Hogansville Elementary School Katie King
  • Hollis Hand Elementary School Cindy Lanier
  • Long Cane Elementary School Amy Goodson
  • Rosemont Elementary School Caley Yeary
  • West Point Elementary School Chloe Bridges
  • Callaway Middle School Samantha Cotton
  • Callaway Middle School Christine Wicklund
  • Gardner Newman Middle School Monica Cameron
  • Gardner Newman Middle School Marcus Blandingburg
  • Long Cane Middle School Katina Ross
  • Long Cane Middle School Jeremy Cross
  • Callaway High School Shelby Holcomb
  • Callaway High School Justin Williams
  • LaGrange High School Rebecca Davis
  • LaGrange High School Jessica O’Neal
  • The HOPE Academy Tishana Hines
  • THINC College & Career Academy Jayne Pauley
  • Troup High School Judy Robinson
  • Troup High School Linda Wood

Three finalists will be selected - one representing elementary, middle and high school levels. Roughly ten professionals from the school system, community, and Partners in Education will be tapped to participate in a blind evaluation of their written applications.

The winner is expected to be named in March.

Last year’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for Troup County was Hannah Frady from Troup County High School.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

