WWII hero gets ride around Talladega Superspeedway

WW II Veteran George Mills
WW II Veteran George Mills(NASCAR/Talladega Superspeedway)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 100-year-old World War II veteran got to scratch a major item off his bucket list at the Talladega Superspeedway Thursday.

George Mills, from Decatur, served as a sergeant in the Army’s 28th Infantry Division and he was a P.O.W. for five months.

Talladega honored Mills with a few laps around the race track. We asked him if this was the best ride he’d ever had.

Mills said, “I don’t know about that now. You know I’m a World War II veteran. The best ride I’ve ever had? I’ve had corvettes since 1957. I got a Z06 now. So I’ve always liked fast cars you know.”

The track event was a part of the “Honoring Veteran’s Legacy” nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

