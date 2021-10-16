Business Break
Avoiding porch pirate thefts during holiday season

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Holidays right around the corner keeping your packages protected after they are delivered should be your first priority.

While this problem is year round, it’s even more of an issue during the holiday season.

People we call ‘porch pirates’ were caught on a ring camera stealing three packages right off of someone’s doorstep on North Oak Dr. in North Columbus.

This also happens on the next street over which is Weems Road.

Linda Buyers says her house has also been targeted by porch pirates.

“If you’re not home and you see we have a lot of packages on this road, day and night packages go missing,” Buyers said.

Fortunately for Buyers, lately she has been able to pick up her own packages.

“I called and I now have them or make sure I’m either here or If I’m gone or at a doctors appointment I try to talk to the postman,” Buyers said.

Buyers says at one point it was so bad, she had to have her packages delivered somewhere else.

“It’s not right but, there is nothing we can do about it we have tried to talk to the postman about it,” Buyers said.

That’s what Muscogee County Sergeant Kirk Carter with the Sheriff’s department says you should do.

“Make sure you have notifications on your phone and if no one is there to get it you can have it delivered to the shipping company,” said Carter.

You can also have packages delivered at several other places and pick them up at your convenience. All you have to do is call the carrier like UPS or FedEx to make arrangements.

