Coolest Air of The Season Has Arrived

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The push of true fall air has arrived for the Valley and the resulting cool air mass will show its abilities heading into the next couple of days. The breeze has picked up and will stay blustery at 10-20 MPH tonight into Sunday as temperatures drop of fast, bottoming out in the mid and upper 40s area wide. This will be the coolest we have been in 156 days back in the month of May. After a chilly start a cool finish to Sunday will result as highs will struggle to reach the low 70s, a few of us will stay in the upper 60s under loads of sunshine. The temperatures do go on an upward trend into next week as we warm up back close to 80 by mid week, but another cold front is set to drop us right back down to autumn like levels by late next week. The month of transition continues! Enjoy it!

